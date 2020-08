Love him or loathe him, you cannot deny that former Joburg mayor and one time leading light in the Democratic Alliance (DA) Herman Mashaba is anything but a quiet politician. He is a man who speaks his mind, not afraid to tread where politically correct angels wouldn’t – and who basks in the attention of the media. Because of that – and his stand against the ANC – he stands out from the herd, and particularly from the ruling party herd, who seem intent on making a better life for themselves only. As mayor, he won many friends – both...

Love him or loathe him, you cannot deny that former Joburg mayor and one time leading light in the Democratic Alliance (DA) Herman Mashaba is anything but a quiet politician.

He is a man who speaks his mind, not afraid to tread where politically correct angels wouldn’t – and who basks in the attention of the media. Because of that – and his stand against the ANC – he stands out from the herd, and particularly from the ruling party herd, who seem intent on making a better life for themselves only.

As mayor, he won many friends – both in the suburbs occupied by the formerly advantaged for his commitment to improve municipal services; and in shack settlements where his borderline xenophobic attacks on foreigners perfectly captured the mood of many poverty-stricken black South Africans.

His critics – and their numbers grew with his time in office – believed he was too close, and made too many compromises with, the Economic Freedom Fighters. Within his own DA ranks, many “old guard” members became uncomfortable about the way he addressed racism and the legacy of apartheid and later the way he sided with party leader Mmusi Maimane after he was effectively ousted from the DA.

Mashaba, who is to launch a new political party shortly, is determined to stay in the political spotlight. Despite his often controversial approach, Mashaba still has credibility with many people – and ordinary South Africans across the political, cultural and racial divide are looking for a strong, credible opposition to hold the ANC to account.

We think it is important that someone like Mashaba continues to play a role in our politics. His voice and his ideas simply cannot be ignored in a country hungry for change.

