Without getting into the angry and emotional debate about “white genocide”, we believe the reality of farm attacks cannot be denied … nor that these are a significant threat to the security – social and economic – of South Africa.

It is to be welcomed, then, that the SA Police are joining forces with AgriSA, the agricultural umbrella body, to better fight farm attacks. The police’s National Rural Safety Strategy report defines a farm attack as any act of violence against any person residing, working on or visiting a farm or smallholding, whether the intent was to murder, rape, rob or inflict bodily harm.

According to 2019-20 crime figures, there were 49 murders in 46 incidents on farms and smallholdings – two more than the previous year.

The co-operative strategy envisages increased visibility by police and farmers, along with accelerated recruitment of reservists, as well as changes to the reservist system to encourage more farmers and farmworkers to be part of the system. Farm watch organisations will also be strengthened and work closer with the cops.

All that is needed now is for the fine promises to be backed up by actions and to allow communities to protect and defend themselves in ways which are legal.

