Brad Binder, you beauty. The Potchefstroom-born motorcycle star on Sunday became the first South African to win a MotoGP championship race when he crossed the line first at the Czech Republic Grand Prix in Brno on his KTM. What makes the victory even more remarkable is that it was only his third race in the elite division. Binder’s win saw him become the first rookie to win in MotoGP since Marc Marquez at the 2013 Grand Prix of the Americas. Binder, who turns 25 today, also became the first rider to win with KTM in the premier class. He won...

Binder, who grew up in Carletonville and Krugersdorp, couldn’t hide his joy, saying: “This is a day I have dreamed about since I was a little boy. Today, it came true. I really wish my parents were here because they were the ones that backed me from the beginning.”

He added: “I can’t thank my team enough. They put an absolutely insane motorbike underneath me this weekend. Thank you to everyone at home for always supporting me. I hope that this is the start of many more.”

It’s been a long, hard road for Binder, who lifted the Moto3 championship in 2016.

He then moved up a class to Moto2 from 2017 to 2019, finishing the seasons in impressive eighth, third and second places before making the move to the big time.

His last season in Moto2 saw him winning the final three races of the season, but missing out on top spot by just three points.

Sunday’s historic victory, a rare reason to celebrate during the pandemic, caught President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attention.

“Brad Binder made all South Africans proud today with his historic victory,” said Ramaphosa.

“We share in his elation and look forward to his long and successful career at the top of his sport. Coming as it did on Women’s Day, which brings us together as a nation, Brad’s victory in the Czech Grand Prix provides us with inspiration, hope and pride and lifts our spirits at a time we need this.”

We certainly do need inspiration in these tough times. Brad, keep flying the South African flag high.

