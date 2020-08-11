 
 
There’s no sorry for disrespect Mr Maile

Editorials

An apology is simply not good enough.

Editorial
11 Aug 2020
04:32:37 AM
Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Lebogang Maile. Picture: Michel Bega

A Member of the Executive Council (MEC) is a public servant. Serving the people should be the core focus of their role. It makes Gauteng co-operative governance MEC Lebogang Maile’s recent behaviour unacceptable. Although he has since apologised, it reveals a nasty side to the world of politics and power. Maile landed in hot water after insulting a Moreleta Park resident who, during the lockdown, had complained his electricity was cut off due to non-payment. In text messages to Tshwane resident Lucky Nkhwashu, Maile reportedly lashed out at him. He wrote in a text message: “Don’t start with me. I...

