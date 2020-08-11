There’s no sorry for disrespect Mr Maile

A Member of the Executive Council (MEC) is a public servant. Serving the people should be the core focus of their role. It makes Gauteng co-operative governance MEC Lebogang Maile’s recent behaviour unacceptable. Although he has since apologised, it reveals a nasty side to the world of politics and power. Maile landed in hot water after insulting a Moreleta Park resident who, during the lockdown, had complained his electricity was cut off due to non-payment. In text messages to Tshwane resident Lucky Nkhwashu, Maile reportedly lashed out at him. He wrote in a text message: “Don’t start with me. I...

A Member of the Executive Council (MEC) is a public servant. Serving the people should be the core focus of their role.

It makes Gauteng co-operative governance MEC Lebogang Maile’s recent behaviour unacceptable.

Although he has since apologised, it reveals a nasty side to the world of politics and power.

Maile landed in hot water after insulting a Moreleta Park resident who, during the lockdown, had complained his electricity was cut off due to non-payment.

In text messages to Tshwane resident Lucky Nkhwashu, Maile reportedly lashed out at him.

He wrote in a text message: “Don’t start with me. I didn’t switch off your electricity, do I say you must not pay? I’m not your friend. I have handed you over to people who must help you, what more do you want from me.”

He also threatened to “mess up” the 50-year-old resident.

An apology is simply not good enough. People have genuine concerns about service delivery. They should be treated with respect.

READ NEXT: Maile apologises for threatening text, but Tshwane resident says he is still in the dark

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.