There’s no sorry for disrespect Mr Maile

An apology is simply not good enough.
Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Lebogang Maile. Picture: Michel Bega
A Member of the Executive Council (MEC) is a public servant. Serving the people should be the core focus of their role.
It makes Gauteng co-operative governance MEC Lebogang Maile’s recent behaviour unacceptable.
Although he has since apologised, it reveals a nasty side to the world of politics and power.
Maile landed in hot water after insulting a Moreleta Park resident who, during the lockdown, had complained his electricity was cut off due to non-payment.
In text messages to Tshwane resident Lucky Nkhwashu, Maile reportedly lashed out at him.
He wrote in a text message: “Don’t start with me. I didn’t switch off your electricity, do I say you must not pay? I’m not your friend. I have handed you over to people who must help you, what more do you want from me.”
He also threatened to “mess up” the 50-year-old resident.
An apology is simply not good enough. People have genuine concerns about service delivery. They should be treated with respect.
READ NEXT: Maile apologises for threatening text, but Tshwane resident says he is still in the dark
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
BACK TO CITIZEN
BACK TO PREMIUM
JOIN PREMIUM
SIGN IN
SIGN OUT
The Citizen. All rights
reserved.