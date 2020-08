It’s the last thing we needed – another inter-ministerial committee set up to investigate yet another corruption scandal, allegedly linked to government officials. You can’t make this up. The government have appointed their own panel to probe corruption related to the procurement of the personal protective equipment tenders. President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed six cabinet ministers, headed up by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, to investigate the Covid-19 tender scandal. What happened to our law enforcement agencies? Is it not the SA Police, National Prosecuting Authority or Hawks’ job to do this? It certainly doesn’t help that children...

It’s the last thing we needed – another inter-ministerial committee set up to investigate yet another corruption scandal, allegedly linked to government officials. You can’t make this up.

The government have appointed their own panel to probe corruption related to the procurement of the personal protective equipment tenders. President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed six cabinet ministers, headed up by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, to investigate the Covid-19 tender scandal.

What happened to our law enforcement agencies? Is it not the SA Police, National Prosecuting Authority or Hawks’ job to do this? It certainly doesn’t help that children of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former minister Nomvula Mokonyane have also been implicated in the scandal.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko’s husband, King Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko II, has also been caught up in the storm. It’s rare that we agree with the Economic Freedom Fighters, but they hit the nail on the head this week when spokesperson Vuyani Pambo slated the announcement, saying “such a decision is a waste of time, irrational and a clear sign of lack of leadership that characterises Mr Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet”.

He added: “Government cannot investigate government on corruption; it has to be an external body such as law enforcement agencies, public protector, parliament, the judiciary or any other body that is not part of the problem that investigates government corruption.”

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel said it best, when he told eNCA: “We’re a country that has lost its moorings and it’s a deep, deep tragedy.”

With the government’s poor track record, especially when it comes to committees actually achieving anything of substance, we’re not losing any sleep in the hope those guilty of benefitting from dodgy tenders will be brought to book. We hope we are wrong.

