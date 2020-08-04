 
 
Eskom move a lesson for government

The demand for R3.8 billion is one of the largest yet made in South Africa.

04 Aug 2020
Brian Molefe breaks down while talking about his relationship with the Guptas during a media conference where Eskom released its interim financial results on November 03, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Molefe defended Eskom's deal with Tegeta, a Gupta owned company, saying that allegations levelled against him in Thuli Madonsela's "state capture" report are unfounded. Picture: Gallo Images

If we had one rand for every time an ANC bigwig has promised an “end to corruption”, we could probably have paid off Eskom’s total debt. So, it is beyond ironic that it is that ailing, bled-dry public power utility which looks like being the first institution, of any kind, to hold some of the state capture network’s denizens accountable. Eskom, alongside the Special Investigating Unit, has issued a summons in the High Court in Pretoria in an attempt to recover funds from former Eskom executives, former board members, members of the Gupta family and their associates. Eskom says the...

