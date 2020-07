ANC politicians are good at expressing shock, particularly when it relates to possible malfeasance or dereliction of duty by their comrades within the organisation. So, it was to be expected that Gauteng Premier David Makhura would proclaim his annoyance that the issue of allegedly dodgy tenders for the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) has “profoundly” affected public confidence in his administration. (Clearly, the premier discounts the saga of the 144 patients of Life Esidimeni, who paid with their lives for the incompetence or corruption of his people.) Makhura hailed the system of “open tenders” which, he claimed, had reduced...

ANC politicians are good at expressing shock, particularly when it relates to possible malfeasance or dereliction of duty by their comrades within the organisation.

So, it was to be expected that Gauteng Premier David Makhura would proclaim his annoyance that the issue of allegedly dodgy tenders for the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) has “profoundly” affected public confidence in his administration. (Clearly, the premier discounts the saga of the 144 patients of Life Esidimeni, who paid with their lives for the incompetence or corruption of his people.)

Makhura hailed the system of “open tenders” which, he claimed, had reduced incidences of corrupt practices. Again, he ignored the fact that the latest scandal was brought to light by the Sunday Independent newspaper and not by his administration, which may or may not have continued with the award of the contracts had nothing been reported.

Although the ANC has suspended provincial MEC for health Bandile Masuku, as well as his wife (who is involved in procurement in the ANC-run City of Joburg) and has sent Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko (whose husband’s company was involved in the PPE tender) on leave, we wonder what, if anything, will transpire.

The ANC seldom calls its people to order.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.