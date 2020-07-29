 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Truth needed on Diko involvement

Editorials 4 mins ago

That unsavoury atmosphere must be cleared as soon as possible.

Editorial
29 Jul 2020
04:58:26 AM
PREMIUM!
Truth needed on Diko involvement

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokeperson, Khusela Diko, has been nominated for a Feather Award | Image: Twitter

It has got to the stage when, if someone in the ANC told you today is Wednesday, you would go off to get independent confirmation, such is their public ducking and diving. And initially, too, that was the organisation’s response to a report in The Sunday Independent that the husband of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, had inappropriately benefitted from tenders for Covid-19 protective gear awarded by the Gauteng department of health. Diko is reported to be close friends with the wife of Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku. There have been vociferous denials all round and the defence is...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
EFF, Cosatu calls for Masuku step down amid corruption allegations 28.7.2020
Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko takes leave of absence amid tender irregularities probe 27.7.2020
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, IMF’s $4.3bn loan, Bushiri fraud case and the Diko tender scandal 27.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.