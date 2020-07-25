Cops roll out the big guns for softies

They put out tables, held up posters and made a little bit of noise. Yet, according to Bheki Cele’s jackbooted enforcers of “law and order” in Cape Town yesterday, they were a clear and present danger to the public peace. And so they had to be dispersed with force. Like the goons from a post-apocalyptic movie, they moved in, with their armoured vehicles, their stun grenades and teargas and their water cannon. That is the government’s answer to an anguished plea from people who have lost virtually everything because of the harsh lockdown regulations. They are restaurants which struggle to...

