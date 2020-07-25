 
 
No favourites in this race…

Editorials

Welcome to the 26th running of the July Handicap.

Editorial
25 Jul 2020
06:10:43 AM
No favourites in this race…

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan during the release of a Special Paper on Eskom, GCIS, Pretoria, 29 October 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles

This year it’s a double feature: our normal handicap, the ANC, is joined by a high stakes feature, Lockdown. The going today will be soft, like the rand. Keeping to the restrictions, ANC and Lockdown are social distancing from any form of logic. We have a few comments and amendments to the field today, so please study your form guides. The favourite, I’m shocked Cyril, has just had extra weight added. So, teacher unions now join taxi associations on his back. However, his jockey, Doctor Nosmokes, has been given permission to continue to use her whip on him. Additional weight...

