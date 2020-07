What is the price of a colossal ego? Judging by the court battle being fought by lockdown minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma against tobacco products, then it is around R7.5 million … and counting. Dlamini-Zuma is holding on to her “science” and to her principles as tightly as her former husband does to his proclaimed innocence – and both are employing Stalingrad defence tactics in fighting, legally speaking, house to house until the last bullet is expended. And the minister’s campaign is being funded by taxpayers … the same taxpayers who are going to have to fork out, in some way...

