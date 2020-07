The Durban July has always been much more than just a horse race; it’s a South African tradition and one of “the” places to be seen on the annual social calendar. This year’s running of the race takes place on Saturday and, thanks to the Covid-19 restrictions, it is only the essential staff and people involved who will be physically present at Greyville racecourse. Punters without online accounts have been advised to get their physical wagers in early at various betting shops, because social distancing measures will undoubtedly result in long lines and delays. There will be millions at home...

The Durban July has always been much more than just a horse race; it’s a South African tradition and one of “the” places to be seen on the annual social calendar.

This year’s running of the race takes place on Saturday and, thanks to the Covid-19 restrictions, it is only the essential staff and people involved who will be physically present at Greyville racecourse.

Punters without online accounts have been advised to get their physical wagers in early at various betting shops, because social distancing measures will undoubtedly result in long lines and delays. There will be millions at home watching events on TV and although the gaudy and sometimes outrageous “fashionistas” won’t be strutting their stuff, we are sure there’ll be plenty of online preening on Skype and Zoom.

Not even Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s rules will get in the way of well-developed egos… Pity about the booze ban, though … it might be nice to celebrate – as they do at Wimbledon – with some champers and “boerie” rolls (our equivalent of strawberries and cream).

The July, though, is another iconic event coming back after the dark, cold, Covid winter. Let’s hope it is one of many more of the green shoots of recovery for our nation.

