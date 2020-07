On this day in 1969, a human being set foot on the moon. He was Neil Armstrong, an American, but he characterised his small step as “one giant leap for mankind”. It is difficult to believe that this is the same country today, given the three-ring circus that its present-day politics has become. The latest clown to bestride the centre ring was rapper-cum-entertainer-cum-billionaire-cum-celeb husband Kanye West, who displayed his own paranoia in plain sight over the weekend, as he donned a bullet-proof vest at the launch of his bid to be president of the United States of America. Say what,...

On this day in 1969, a human being set foot on the moon. He was Neil Armstrong, an American, but he characterised his small step as “one giant leap for mankind”.

It is difficult to believe that this is the same country today, given the three-ring circus that its present-day politics has become. The latest clown to bestride the centre ring was rapper-cum-entertainer-cum-billionaire-cum-celeb husband Kanye West, who displayed his own paranoia in plain sight over the weekend, as he donned a bullet-proof vest at the launch of his bid to be president of the United States of America.

Say what, dude? He rambled on various subjects, including wanting his wife Kim Kardashian to get an abortion and that renowned American abolitionist Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves”.

Some cynics believe West’s campaign is a “spoiler” to take votes away from the Democrats later this year and help the other comic in the (White) House, Donald Trump, get a second term. We think that for both to have gone as far as they have shows the world spends too much time on social media and worrying about “showbiz”.

Hopefully, in time, someone will truly make America great again, instead of printing that on a red cap.

