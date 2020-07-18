 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Interest rate good news for some

Editorials 4 mins ago

It’s bad news for those who save and for pensioners, though.

18 Jul 2020
05:23:20 AM
PREMIUM!
Interest rate good news for some

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi / African News Agency (ANA)

The last time the interest rate in South Africa was between 3% and 4% – as it is now – the world was in the midst of an existential crisis. As Middle East nations cut back on their oil production in protest at the 1973 Yom Kippur war against Israel, the world was hit with catastrophic fuel shortages. In this country – as now – there were emergency regulations which reduced the national speed limit to just 80km/h and banned the sale of petrol and diesel from Friday evening to Monday morning. Now, according to economic experts, it looks probable...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Major interest rate relief hasn’t stopped SA households tightening their belts – Reserve Bank 16.7.2020
Well done, now arrest the rest of the VBS suspects – Limpopo DA 19.6.2020
Appeal court orders release of apartheid-era Reserve Bank records 1.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.