Earth gets its breathing space

Editorials 3 mins ago

Some countries will see their human numbers plunge by half.

16 Jul 2020
05:44:15 AM
By 2100, more than 20 countries -- including Japan, Spain, Italy, Thailand, Portugal, South Korea and Poland -- will see their populations decline by at least half. AFP/File/Raul ARBOLEDA

For 50 years, the global population boom has concerned everyone from politicians to environmentalists… because our planet does not contain infinite resources for the support of humankind. Yet, a major new study predicts that, over the next 20 years, the Earth’s population will be 8.8 billion – two billion fewer than current United Nations projections. The study forecasts that 183 of 195 countries will see their populations fall below the “replacement threshold” needed to maintain population levels. Some countries will see their human numbers plunge by half. These are dramatic changes – especially considering the comparatively short time scale when...

