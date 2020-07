One day, when coronavirus seems like a bad dream, we will still be haunted by the Eskom nightmare. As we sit in the dark, waiting for the power to return, we can look forward to more electricity price increases. When the savage lockdown devastated the economy, one would have thought that the power utility might have been able, because of the plunging demand for its product, to catch up on its famed “maintenance”. Not so – apparently some or other bit of the collapsing system has again caused problems. We are long past caring about the detail of the excuse....

One day, when coronavirus seems like a bad dream, we will still be haunted by the Eskom nightmare. As we sit in the dark, waiting for the power to return, we can look forward to more electricity price increases.

When the savage lockdown devastated the economy, one would have thought that the power utility might have been able, because of the plunging demand for its product, to catch up on its famed “maintenance”.

Not so – apparently some or other bit of the collapsing system has again caused problems. We are long past caring about the detail of the excuse. All we know is: Eskom messes it up yet again.

We are paying, according to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, four times what we should for our power because the ANC and its accomplices stole that much money from the mega power station projects at Medupi and Kusile.

Yet, we are still not getting a stable and reliable power service. This means, in simple terms, that any hopes we may have for a modest recovery from our financial death spiral may well be dashed by power outages and crippling electricity costs.

How to kill a Country – a Tragedy in Multiple Acts. Authors: The ANC.

