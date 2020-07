It would be easy for us to criticise some colleagues in the media who set off a raging social media bonfire yesterday with the coverage of plans to prepare graves for victims of Covid-19. After all, our reporter got the information spot on: when it comes to space for those who die in the pandemic, there should be plenty of burial space. Joburg alone has space for 1.4 million graves, according to the city. However, nowhere was it said that 1.4 million graves are actually being dug for the Covid-19 tsunami. Yet, that is what other news outlets reported. And,...

After all, our reporter got the information spot on: when it comes to space for those who die in the pandemic, there should be plenty of burial space. Joburg alone has space for 1.4 million graves, according to the city. However, nowhere was it said that 1.4 million graves are actually being dug for the Covid-19 tsunami. Yet, that is what other news outlets reported.

And, although they could have been more thorough and asked more questions, the reality is that the figures – of graves being “prepared” – came from the mouths of senior government officials, including Gauteng MEC for health Dr Bandile Masuku.

Right-wingers and critics of the government jumped on the graves story and interpreted it in different ways, depending on their agendas. Some said this was proof the ANC was arranging for its senior members to enrich themselves through tenders for digging the graves. Others said that the story proved the Covid-19 situation was far worse than we had been led to believe.

Still others took the opposite view, claiming the news was done to scare citizens into believing the “hoax” about the virus which, they believe, “is little worse than a normal flu” in its impacts on society. What should have been straightforward communication to reassure people, turned into outrageous fake news.

It is beyond ironic that the government, which instituted harsh punishments for the distribution of fake, coronavirus-related news, should be guilty itself of doing that very thing. It is no wonder people are confused. And with confusion comes anger, as well as fear. Message to government representatives: engage brain before putting mouth in gear.

