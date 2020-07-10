 
 
Show humanity in daily struggle

Editorials 2 mins ago

The more fortunate among us should help where we can.

10 Jul 2020
06:14:08 AM
Show humanity in daily struggle

Waste pickers known as the Bagarezi can be seen at the informal settlement along the Hennops river in Centurion, 9 July 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

We would like to suggest that the ANC acknowledges reality and that, when it comes to the poor in this country, they have delivered a “bitter life for all”. Here’s what happens beyond the slogans. The government will happily waste billions trying to save an airline which has been plundered over the years – instead of spending money to ensure that children don’t suffer from malnutrition. And when two simple waste pickers, trying to earn an honest living and survive, break the lockdown rules and go out to try to collect recyclables – you lock them up for three months....

'I'm not a criminal' – Waste picker jailed for 3 months for 'breaking Covid rules' 10.7.2020


