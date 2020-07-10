Show humanity in daily struggle

We would like to suggest that the ANC acknowledges reality and that, when it comes to the poor in this country, they have delivered a “bitter life for all”. Here’s what happens beyond the slogans. The government will happily waste billions trying to save an airline which has been plundered over the years – instead of spending money to ensure that children don’t suffer from malnutrition. And when two simple waste pickers, trying to earn an honest living and survive, break the lockdown rules and go out to try to collect recyclables – you lock them up for three months....

There have always been millions of poor people in this country – and they have voted in good faith for the ANC in the hope their lot will be improved. For some, it has – but for most, the daily struggle continues. The untold billions stolen by the vast evil networks of corruption – which don’t only involve the government, it must be said – could have made a significant difference to the plight of those people who want nothing more than just to be given a chance in life.

The more fortunate among us should help where we can. Show humanity and compassion. It’s a small ask…

