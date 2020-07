While we were watching the Covid-19 wave and while we were looking to see what else the government could wreck, the little island nation of Mauritius achieved a global distinction that South Africa could not. The World Bank has confirmed that Mauritius has now entered the elite circle of “high income nations” (those with a per capita gross domestic product, GDP, of more than $12 536 or R214 312 per annum) – the first African nation do to so. Once, not too long ago, we South Africans still regarded ourselves as the kings of the continent, with the biggest economy...

While we were watching the Covid-19 wave and while we were looking to see what else the government could wreck, the little island nation of Mauritius achieved a global distinction that South Africa could not.

The World Bank has confirmed that Mauritius has now entered the elite circle of “high income nations” (those with a per capita gross domestic product, GDP, of more than $12 536 or R214 312 per annum) – the first African nation do to so.

Once, not too long ago, we South Africans still regarded ourselves as the kings of the continent, with the biggest economy in Africa. First, though, Egypt surpassed us, followed by Nigeria, leaving us in also-ran third position.

Mauritius, which many well-heeled South Africans regard merely as a lekker place for a holiday, is now ahead of us, who still sit in the category of “upper-middle income” nations.

That should give us all pause for thought. First, we should wonder how we fell from being Africa’s most powerful and sophisticated nation. Much of that is down to the mismanagement and plundering of the ANC government and its cronies.

If we are ever to achieve our potential as a nation, we must pluck out the weeds of corruption choking us.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.