Groups like the Liberty Fighters Network (LFN) should be allowed to challenge the government on issues like the lockdown regulations – but it has a duty to act responsibly and not disseminate fake news. Sadly, though, they issued a false statement claiming they had won their court action challenging Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s restrictions – when, in fact, the restrictions remain valid, pending an appeal by the government. LFN told its supporters they may remove their face masks now if they wish – something which is not allowed in terms of the restrictions. Based on this belief that the “lockdown is...

Groups like the Liberty Fighters Network (LFN) should be allowed to challenge the government on issues like the lockdown regulations – but it has a duty to act responsibly and not disseminate fake news.

Sadly, though, they issued a false statement claiming they had won their court action challenging Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s restrictions – when, in fact, the restrictions remain valid, pending an appeal by the government.

LFN told its supporters they may remove their face masks now if they wish – something which is not allowed in terms of the restrictions.

Based on this belief that the “lockdown is over”, people have been causing trouble when refused service or entry to shops because they are not wearing masks.

The problem with this type of fake news is that it creates uncertainty and exposes people to possible prosecution. But, in reality, the comments by LFN are actually tantamount to infringing on the freedom and rights of others.

The wearing of masks is mandated so that the risks of transmission of the coronavirus are reduced.

People who refuse to wear masks have no right to, in the name of “freedom”, pass on this virus to vulnerable people who may die.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.