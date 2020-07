It’s no surprise that Kanye West, billionaire rapper and entertainment mogul, has announced his decision to challenge Donald Trump in the race for the US presidency this year. This is, after all, the country which copyrighted the mantra that “you can be anything you want to be” and “if you dream it, you can do it…” It is also the home of Hollywood film fantasy and birthplace of reality TV, not to mention the global music business. It’s completely in keeping with how this big country rolls, then, that a second-rate movie actor (Ronald Reagan) and a mediocre business-turned-reality-show-host (Trump)...

