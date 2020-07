As coronavirus infections grow, almost exponentially, it’s not surprising that the department of basic education has dramatically revised its plans for returning pupils to schools. Minister Angie Motshekga announced yesterday that only Grades 6 and 11 will return to the classroom today. She said institutions that are ready for the return of Grade Rs are allowed to reopen as well. This is a significant amendment to the original gazetted plan to have Grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10, and 11 all resuming attendance today, subject to health and safety protocols being in place and implemented. So, from today, it...

As coronavirus infections grow, almost exponentially, it’s not surprising that the department of basic education has dramatically revised its plans for returning pupils to schools.

Minister Angie Motshekga announced yesterday that only Grades 6 and 11 will return to the classroom today. She said institutions that are ready for the return of Grade Rs are allowed to reopen as well.

This is a significant amendment to the original gazetted plan to have Grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10, and 11 all resuming attendance today, subject to health and safety protocols being in place and implemented. So, from today, it will only be Grades 11 and 12 at high schools and 6 and 7 at primary schools, with some Grade R schools accepting children back.

In one way, the change of plans does show a department running scared of the actual and potential threat posed by the virus, especially in the hotspot provinces of Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The situation has dramatically worsened in the last two weeks, particularly in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

However, on the other hand, while it does show the education authorities may be bowing to some pressure by unions and parent organisations, it also shows a measured, careful approach. While there is compelling evidence that people of school-going age are not as badly affected by Covid-19, nor spread the virus as easily as others, the reality is that the pupils are still part of a broader community.

And that broader community includes many vulnerable people with comorbidities with whom they might come into contact. These include their relatives at home, as well as the teachers they interact with in the classroom.

By going carefully, Motshekga and her team are trying to reduce the risk to society generally … and for

that, they should be applauded and encouraged.

