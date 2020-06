Magical. There is no other word to describe that moment. Whether you were present at Ellis Park or watching on TV, the world was, for a moment, golden and shining with hope and joy. Joel Stransky’s perfectly positioned and weighted drop kick sent the ball through the middle of the posts – where it hung, for what seemed a breathless eternity, in the air … before 63 000 people joined 50 million other South Africans in celebrating. Just a year after we’d sent apartheid packing, we did the same to the All Blacks. Nothing would stop us now. With Madiba...

