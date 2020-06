It has been evident on occasion that the ANC either has some fairly dim people as ministers … or it takes South African citizens for fools. A classic example was the attempted rationalisation of the spending on Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead, where it was said that the property needed a large swimming pool to store water to put out fires. The “firepool” methodology surfaced again last week, in the court case about the ban of the sales of cigarettes during the coronavirus disaster restrictions. In responding to claims that the ban had cost the fiscus billions in lost excise revenue,...

