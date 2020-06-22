 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

High noon looms for Mbalula, taxi industry

Editorials 2 mins ago

It goes without saying that the taxi industry needs to be cleaned up.

22 Jun 2020
06:10:21 AM
PREMIUM!
High noon looms for Mbalula, taxi industry

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula briefs media about operations and air travel safety at OR Tambo International airport in Kempton Park, 24 November 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has drawn the proverbial line in the sand on the issue of government Covid-19 relief to the taxi industry – but will that sand end up being kicked in his face? While taxi associations were threatening mayhem and a strike to shut down services in Gauteng today, Mbalula was adamant that the government would not budge on the amount of aid – pegged at R1.135 billion (the largest given to any sector of the economy) – nor on the mechanism for disbursing the money. This will be handled by the SA Revenue Service and will be...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Taxi industry set to bring Gauteng to a grinding halt today 22.6.2020
Santaco confirms taxi shutdown for Gauteng on Monday 21.6.2020
Recalcitrant taxi industry could win fight with govt 20.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.