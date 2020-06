The most encouraging quote of the week so far came yesterday from National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi: “The wheels of justice are turning and the rule of law will prevail.” She has taken criticism in recent times for seemingly being “missing in action” when it comes to bringing the kingpins of state capture and other looting to book. But, in announcing the arrests of eight men allegedly involved in the VBS Mutual Bank theft, she said complex prosecutions take time and that “behind the scenes” much is happening on those outstanding cases. We would hope that the “wheels...

The most encouraging quote of the week so far came yesterday from National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi: “The wheels of justice are turning and the rule of law will prevail.”

She has taken criticism in recent times for seemingly being “missing in action” when it comes to bringing the kingpins of state capture and other looting to book.

But, in announcing the arrests of eight men allegedly involved in the VBS Mutual Bank theft, she said complex prosecutions take time and that “behind the scenes” much is happening on those outstanding cases.

We would hope that the “wheels of justice” also turn in the direction of the Economic Freedom Fighters, some of whose senior leadership allegedly had indirect links to the VBS looting and who may themselves have benefitted financially.

It is vital that this case is resolved for two reasons. First, the more than R1 billion which went missing represented the life savings of poor and hard-working people… and they must have justice. Also, a successful prosecution in the VBS matter will pave the way for the bigger fish who have been smugly swimming in their wealth for years – those behind state capture.

South Africans are all hoping these processes will, finally, show crime doesn’t pay.

