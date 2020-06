It is obvious to everyone that the coronavirus lockdown has hit this economy hard. The government, in imposing the restrictions from 27 March, had to balance the possible tsunami of infections – and deaths – early on against the financial havoc it would wreak on the entire country. This is, no doubt, a “black swan” event which no one saw coming, so mistakes were made in how lockdown was implemented. But now, as many countries are opening up, tentatively, there are dire warnings that one of the most important sectors of the South African economy, tourism, might not recover from...

It is obvious to everyone that the coronavirus lockdown has hit this economy hard. The government, in imposing the restrictions from 27 March, had to balance the possible tsunami of infections – and deaths – early on against the financial havoc it would wreak on the entire country.

This is, no doubt, a “black swan” event which no one saw coming, so mistakes were made in how lockdown was implemented.

But now, as many countries are opening up, tentatively, there are dire warnings that one of the most important sectors of the South African economy, tourism, might not recover from the shock.

The biggest problem is that lucrative foreign tourism – which generates billions of rands in foreign exchange and creates hundreds of thousands of jobs – is only planned to reopen in March next year. And, by then, it will be too late … because there will be very little of an industry left to cater for overseas visitors.

That is the sombre assessment of Michael Tollman, chief executive officer of Cullinan Holdings, the biggest “inbound” tourism operator in the country.

Tollman says people in the European, Asian and American markets are already starting to plan their travel for later this year – but they have been told SA is closed for business for another nine months.

He and the Tourism Business Council of SA believe our attractions can be opened as soon as September this year – as long as strict safety protocols are in place.

But, if that does happen, then the message must go out as soon as possible to overseas agents, who are booking holidays, that South Africa is still one of the best destinations in the world … and cheap, too.

Tourism is a sustainable resource and can help build this economy in the future, after our mineral reserves are exhausted.

It must be given every possible support.

