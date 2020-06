As global protest grows against colonialism and relics of the past, it is a glorious anachronism that the annual Ascot horseracing spectacle is going ahead in England this week – albeit almost behind closed doors. The meeting is one of the most-watched on the planet and, love it or loathe it, the event magnificently showcases the drama and the sheer economic importance of the sport. This year, there will be no Queen Elizabeth II in attendance; and few of her subjects, either. The coronavirus – and its attendant need to social distance and ban on huge gatherings – is the...

As global protest grows against colonialism and relics of the past, it is a glorious anachronism that the annual Ascot horseracing spectacle is going ahead in England this week – albeit almost behind closed doors.

The meeting is one of the most-watched on the planet and, love it or loathe it, the event magnificently showcases the drama and the sheer economic importance of the sport.

This year, there will be no Queen Elizabeth II in attendance; and few of her subjects, either.

The coronavirus – and its attendant need to social distance and ban on huge gatherings – is the reason for that.

But, the silver lining to that cloud, for some people, will be that they don’t have to watch the vain “haves” parading their ridiculous finery while they quaff champagne, oblivious to their comfortable lives.

Yet, the real winner will be the racing, which will be broadcast to living rooms in 120 countries.

Many hearts will be aflutter because of the flutters taken at the bookies.

Ascot is also an encouraging “green shoot” sign that, slowly, the world is getting back to normal and that, maybe by the next time it rolls around, we will have forgotten about our present nightmare.

