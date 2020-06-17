 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Gender violence: silence is not golden

Editorials 1 hour ago

Soweto ’76 helped kick-start real change. We can – and we must – do it again.

17 Jun 2020
05:23:56 AM
PREMIUM!
Gender violence: silence is not golden

A Black Lives Matter picket on Rivonia Road in Sandton, 16 June 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

Every year, at this time, the politicians roll out clichés and platitudes about the sacrifices of “the Youth”, cynically referencing the June 1976 uprising, which began in Soweto but spread around the country. Throughout the year, too, political and other leaders will, as yet another atrocity unfolds, declare themselves horrified at gender-based violence (GBV) and use many similar sounding platitudes and clichés to commit themselves to ending this scourge. And yet, in both cases, what changes? Nothing much. While it is true that young black people have many more opportunities now than they ever did at the height of apartheid,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Step up, be agents of change, Ramaphosa tells youth 17.6.2020
‘Quality education today is the best tribute you could give us’ – 1976 survivors 16.6.2020
Ramaphosa tells youth to rebuild economy after Covid-19 16.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.