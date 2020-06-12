 
 
Perhaps MP hopefuls should take entrance tests

Editorials

We need, more than anything, to improve our current MPs.

12 Jun 2020
05:35:39 AM
Perhaps MP hopefuls should take entrance tests

The National Assembly. Picture: Amanda Watson

It’s said that South Africa’s party list electoral system is one of the things strangling true democracy in our country. That’s because people vote for parties and not individuals, to represent them in parliament… and therefore have no single, actual human being to direct their ideas, complaints or anger, towards. A party list appointment as an MP is effectively a reward for loyalty, not capability. And that’s why 90% of our representatives do very little to earn their fat salaries. Now, the Electoral Act has been ruled unconstitutional because it does not allow individuals to stand for election to parliament....

