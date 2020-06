On Wednesday and Thursday, we will see whether the weather experts have got it right and we start freezing our nether regions off as the first real cold spell of the year locks us in its icy grip. No doubt there will be a few quips about global warming … but there should also probably be some serious conversations about climate change. Even as we shiver as minimum temperatures drop to below zero, let’s cast our minds back: haven’t the past few winters been quite mild – other than the odd, short, cold snap – when compared to those we...

On Wednesday and Thursday, we will see whether the weather experts have got it right and we start freezing our nether regions off as the first real cold spell of the year locks us in its icy grip.

No doubt there will be a few quips about global warming … but there should also probably be some serious conversations about climate change.

Even as we shiver as minimum temperatures drop to below zero, let’s cast our minds back: haven’t the past few winters been quite mild – other than the odd, short, cold snap – when compared to those we remember from our youth?

Maybe it’s because it is getting warmer – or because we’re getting better at keeping ourselves, and our homes, warmer.

We might not have central heating like in colder climes, but there seems to be more heating options these days.

If you are able to snuggle up warmly with hot chocolate or even gluhwein (assuming you stock up on red wine) on these bitter nights, spare a thought for those less fortunate.

This a harsh place which often kills people in winter, Covid-19 or not.

If you can make a small donation, to bring warmth into a life, then do it.

