 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Get ready to rebuild SA from the ground up

Editorials 2 mins ago

We need to accept the fact that we are going to have to do so… as we would have to after any terrible war.

06 Jun 2020
07:20:26 AM
PREMIUM!
Get ready to rebuild SA from the ground up

Homeless people queue to recieve food packages at a food distribution point at Kwa Mai Mai near Maboneng, 13 April 2020. Workers tried repeatedly to ensure social distancing to no avail. SDI Force and the City of Joburg distributed over 470 food parcels to people from the region around KwaMai Mai, Jeppestown and Denver. Although many food packages were distributed a large number of homeless people arrived and could not get any food. They complained that they were not on the lists and that no-one had come to them to get their names. Organisers managed to give a number of them food packages, but many didn’t get anything. They explained that they need the numbers of people to be efficient at distribution as ther is many more people that need food than there is food available for them to distribute. Picture: Neil McCartney

The figures on the impact on tourism of the coronavirus lockdown, from the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University, make for more than a sobering read – they are, quite frankly, horrifying. Commissioned by companies in the tourism business to assess the impact that the lockdown will have on that sector in South Africa, the researchers predicted nothing less than a bloodbath, with as many as two-thirds of jobs in travel and tourism in South Africa disappearing by this time next year. Even in their “best-case scenario”, more than a million jobs will be lost. That’s assuming 58.2% fewer...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
‘Over-enthusiasm’ needs to be addressed, Ramaphosa 6.6.2020
Adopt-a-Safe-Passage drive launched to help taxis amid virus threat 6.6.2020
Tourism eyes three-phase opening up as growth strategy 6.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.