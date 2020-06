While most people’s eyes are on the coronavirus crisis, the other national crisis, water supply, has got scant attention. But it is going to be with us long after the pandemic has gone – and may have even more dire consequences. Dam levels around the country are dropping. This is expected at this time of the year in the parts of the country which get summer rainfall … but now that there is a need for increased hand-washing as a virus infection precaution, it is expected water demand will go up and dam levels fall even further. Government officials are...

While most people’s eyes are on the coronavirus crisis, the other national crisis, water supply, has got scant attention. But it is going to be with us long after the pandemic has gone – and may have even more dire consequences.

Dam levels around the country are dropping. This is expected at this time of the year in the parts of the country which get summer rainfall … but now that there is a need for increased hand-washing as a virus infection precaution, it is expected water demand will go up and dam levels fall even further.

Government officials are urging people not to let taps run while they wash their hands.

The medium- and long-term prognosis for the water supply doesn’t look good, either.

Although the collapsing economy will reduce the demand for water, undoubtedly once business picks up again, so will the pressure on water systems.

Experts say SA can expect more droughts in the years ahead because of climate change.

So, in many ways, we’re going to have to live with being a water-short country, just as we are going to have to live with the coronavirus.

Everyone needs to cut back on water usage and stop wasting this precious resource.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.