We have been complaining, loud and long, that the government has been clueless in imposing the lockdown restrictions. Yet the appalling behaviour of boozers, who are back to causing the bloody mayhem they usually do, has proved the government was correct in banning alcohol sales for the past nine weeks. Hospital casualty departments are again filling up with the victims of violence or car accidents all caused, directly or indirectly, by irresponsible alcohol consumption. This is just at the time we need as many free hospital beds as possible to cope with the rise in Covid-19 infections. To be sure,...

