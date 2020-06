If you don’t, you run the risk not only of confusing your citizens, but alienating, or even angering them. It would be encouraging if the ANC were aware of that truism but, alas, the ongoing circus around the restrictions relating to slow the spread of coronavirus shows the opposite is the case. So, there were times you couldn’t buy a cooked chicken or open-toed shoes and could shop in stores (along with crowds of other people), but were not allowed to buy goods online from the safety of your home. You couldn’t leave your property for five weeks – but...

If you don’t, you run the risk not only of confusing your citizens, but alienating, or even angering them.

It would be encouraging if the ANC were aware of that truism but, alas, the ongoing circus around the restrictions relating to slow the spread of coronavirus shows the opposite is the case.

So, there were times you couldn’t buy a cooked chicken or open-toed shoes and could shop in stores (along with crowds of other people), but were not allowed to buy goods online from the safety of your home.

You couldn’t leave your property for five weeks – but thousands of other people attended funerals and sparked virus outbreaks.

Now, it seems we may have reached a new peak in the lunacy. The tourism minister says we can visit public and private game farms and reserves, but only for “self-drive excursions”.

But, at the same time, leisure travel is banned.

So quite how you get to these game drive venues, if they are not right next to you, is unclear.

Perhaps you can drive to them for a business meeting, which you can conduct in your vehicle?

