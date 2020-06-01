A test we cannot afford to fail

Unlike some other aspects of the relaxation of the lockdown restrictions, the reopening of schools appears to have been tackled with undue haste. The country waited for days for details of the regulations relating to Level 3, yet Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga appeared to jump in boots and all, declaring first that teachers and then pupils would return to school at various times from the middle of May. These target dates were repeatedly put back as it started to emerge that schools around the country were far from ready. Unusually, teacher unions from across the spectrum were unanimous in...

Unlike some other aspects of the relaxation of the lockdown restrictions, the reopening of schools appears to have been tackled with undue haste.

The country waited for days for details of the regulations relating to Level 3, yet Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga appeared to jump in boots and all, declaring first that teachers and then pupils would return to school at various times from the middle of May.

These target dates were repeatedly put back as it started to emerge that schools around the country were far from ready.

Unusually, teacher unions from across the spectrum were unanimous in their calls for the phased return to be delayed, correctly pointing out that many schools did not have basic personal protective equipment in stock and that an alarming number had no access to the running water so necessary for frequent hand-washing to combat coronavirus infection.

Schools were supposed to be ready today – as Level 3 comes into effect – to accept pupils in Grades 7 and 12. But they are still far from prepared, according to unions.

The unions fear their members, the teachers, could be exposed and that this will also happen to pupils, scaring a number of parents into refusing to let their children return to classrooms.

They will now reopen next Monday. Although this would seem like just another comedy of ANC Covid-19 errors, we believe Motshekga should always err on the side of caution when it comes to schools.

The unions also have a point when they say it is unfair to have schools in some provinces reopen while others may not do so. So, it is not unreasonable to wait until all the i’s have been dotted and all the t’s crossed. This is one test we cannot afford to fail as a country.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.