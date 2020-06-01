 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 1.6.2020 05:05 am

A test we cannot afford to fail

PREMIUM!
A test we cannot afford to fail

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announcing the matric results. Picture: GCIS

Although this would seem like just another comedy of ANC Covid-19 errors, we believe Motshekga should always err on the side of caution when it comes to schools.

Unlike some other aspects of the relaxation of the lockdown restrictions, the reopening of schools appears to have been tackled with undue haste. The country waited for days for details of the regulations relating to Level 3, yet Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga appeared to jump in boots and all, declaring first that teachers and then pupils would return to school at various times from the middle of May. These target dates were repeatedly put back as it started to emerge that schools around the country were far from ready. Unusually, teacher unions from across the spectrum were unanimous in...
Related Stories
Ramaphosa, NCC have ‘successfully’ divided the country – Cope 29.5.2020
Malema slams tobacco ban as ‘abuse of power’ while Ramaphosa has effectively ‘quit’ as No 1 28.5.2020
KZN premier and MEC to assess schools’ readiness as teachers return to work on Thursday 27.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.