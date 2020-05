The writing is on the wall for former SAA chair Dudu Myeni after the High Court in Pretoria this week declared her a delinquent director for life after she “failed abysmally”. The scathing ruling by Judge Ronel Tolmay means that she will not be able to be a director at any entity. It’s been three long years for the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and the SAA Pilots’ Association after they launched an application in 2017, to declare Myeni a delinquent director in terms of the Companies Act. Judge Tolmay did not hold back, saying: “Although SAA’s woes can certainly not...

The writing is on the wall for former SAA chair Dudu Myeni after the High Court in Pretoria this week declared her a delinquent director for life after she “failed abysmally”.

The scathing ruling by Judge Ronel Tolmay means that she will not be able to be a director at any entity. It’s been three long years for the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and the SAA Pilots’ Association after they launched an application in 2017, to declare Myeni a delinquent director in terms of the Companies Act.

Judge Tolmay did not hold back, saying: “Although SAA’s woes can certainly not be attributed to her alone, she surely contributed significantly to the position SAA and the economy finds itself in today. SAA would in all probability have been in a much better position, if not profitable, were it not for Ms Myeni’s actions.”

She added: “Ms Myeni’s actions as chair of the board caused SAA immense harm. She was a director gone rogue – she did not have the slightest consideration for her fiduciary duty to SAA. She was not a credible witness … she changed her versions, contradicted herself, blamed others and played the victim. Her actions did not constitute mere negligence but were reckless and wilful.”

Now the pressure is mounting on the National Prosecuting Authority to act. There’s more than enough reason for them to do so.

