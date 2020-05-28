 
 
Editorials 28.5.2020

Govt’s mixed messages are not all in good faith

Image: iStock.

It has to be said that government’s main comorbidities are muddled thinking and mixed messaging.

Looked at in a cynical way, it could be that the entire ANC leadership might be headed straight to heaven when they shuffle off this mortal coil. Their fast-tracking to the Pearly Gates may well be because they seem to have been determined to turn South Africa aside from the twin evils of alcohol and tobacco, while at the same time driving our people closer into the bosom of religion. The only thing which does link the actions of the government in dealing with the coronavirus crisis seems to be a desire to change the bad ways of its people...
