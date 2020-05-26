Our future is in our own hands

“Your actions will determine our fate,” was, without doubt, the main message issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa as he announced the reopening of the economy as the country moves to lockdown Level 3 from 1 June. On Sunday evening, day 59 since the lockdown was first implemented in late March, Ramaphosa announced the relaxation of a number of restrictions, including the removal of a curfew on the movement of people, the removal of limitations on outdoor exercise, the return to work of most business sectors, the sale of liquor for home consumption only – on specified days and for limited...

“Your actions will determine our fate,” was, without doubt, the main message issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa as he announced the reopening of the economy as the country moves to lockdown Level 3 from 1 June.

On Sunday evening, day 59 since the lockdown was first implemented in late March, Ramaphosa announced the relaxation of a number of restrictions, including the removal of a curfew on the movement of people, the removal of limitations on outdoor exercise, the return to work of most business sectors, the sale of liquor for home consumption only – on specified days and for limited hours – and the reintroduction of domestic flights for business travel.

With the exception of the transportation of goods and repatriation of citizens, SA’s borders remain closed, while tobacco product sales remain prohibited due to health risks associated with smoking. Social gatherings and attending church is still banned.

Ramaphosa said: “Now, we look once again to you, to your actions and to your sense of responsibility. We look to you to uphold the sanctity of life and the dignity of all people. We look to you to protect the weakest and most vulnerable among us.”

It is understandable that political parties had mixed views on the change from Level 4 to Level 3. The Democratic Alliance’s John Steenhuisen insisted Ramaphosa should end the lockdown immediately, not next week, and the Economic Freedom Fighters rejected the “reckless and senseless” Level 3 announcement.

With matric and Grade 7 pupils also returning to school next week, there’s a growing feeling among the public that we are not ready for the next step.

With Ramaphosa’s warning that, according to models that have been developed, the pandemic is going to get much worse before it gets better, we are going to need everyone to do their bit.

Our future is largely in our hands.

