 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 26.5.2020 07:20 am

Reserve Bank ‘running out of options’ is a huge concern

PREMIUM!
Reserve Bank ‘running out of options’ is a huge concern

The SA Reserve Bank.

Easing the lockdown over the next few months is only expected to help the economy in the short term.

The SA Reserve Bank’s warning that they have no more wiggle room is of huge concern. During a webinar on Sunday evening, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago revealed they were running out of options to further lower rates in a bid to offer embattled consumers and businesses relief due to Covid-19, which has decimated the economy. The Reserve Bank has already forecast that the economy could contract 7% this year. Since January, the Reserve Bank has cut the repo rate by 275 basis points, last week lowering it from 4.25% to 3.75% – the lowest level since it was introduced...
Related Stories
Interest rates: More cuts coming, but pensioners won’t be happy 15.4.2020
By cutting state spending, is Mboweni cutting SA’s own throat? 14.4.2020
Sarb foresees 370,000 initial job losses, 1,600 business insolvencies 7.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.