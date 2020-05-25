Back to school is tricky decision

Nothing draws more debate than asking parents or teachers whether letting their children return to school is the right decision. In the Saturday Citizen, the parents we spoke to suggested it was better having their kids in classrooms, rather than at home, provided government made sure the necessary Covid-19 protocols were in place. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said matrics and Grade 7s would return to school a week from today. Chief of education for Unicef South Africa Dr Wycliffe Otieno hit the nail on the head when he said: “School is where children spend most of the time and...

Nothing draws more debate than asking parents or teachers whether letting their children return to school is the right decision.

In the Saturday Citizen, the parents we spoke to suggested it was better having their kids in classrooms, rather than at home, provided government made sure the necessary Covid-19 protocols were in place.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said matrics and Grade 7s would return to school a week from today.

Chief of education for Unicef South Africa Dr Wycliffe Otieno hit the nail on the head when he said: “School is where children spend most of the time and it has been a very abnormal and isolating experience for many, who often get so much more than just education from school.”

He added: “School is where many pupils get their food, they socialise, get access to learning material and interact with teachers and it is where, in many cases, they are safer than at home.”

It’s a tricky one.

It’s not just the children at risk.

Teachers, administrators and those involved in transporting children to and from school are also exposed.

These are uncertain times and there is no assurance this is the right decision. However, parents should at least have faith that government has done everything in its power to ensure the correct protocols are in place.

