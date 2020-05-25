 
 
Editorials 25.5.2020

Back to school is tricky decision

Back to school is tricky decision

Teachers, administrators and those involved in transporting children to and from school are also exposed.

Nothing draws more debate than asking parents or teachers whether letting their children return to school is the right decision. In the Saturday Citizen, the parents we spoke to suggested it was better having their kids in classrooms, rather than at home, provided government made sure the necessary Covid-19 protocols were in place. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said matrics and Grade 7s would return to school a week from today. Chief of education for Unicef South Africa Dr Wycliffe Otieno hit the nail on the head when he said: “School is where children spend most of the time and...


