Throughout the coronavirus national crisis, government has said it makes no decision without taking into account “the science”. The problem with that is that the science is far from settled. This sort of global pandemic has never happened before, at least in terms of media coverage and scientific analysis. Because it is a “novel” (new or unique) virus, this particular version of the coronavirus has confounded even the most brilliant of medical and epidemiological minds. Decision-makers, whether in government or the private sector, need as much information as possible before taking action. That is why the government has appointed a...

Throughout the coronavirus national crisis, government has said it makes no decision without taking into account “the science”.

The problem with that is that the science is far from settled.

This sort of global pandemic has never happened before, at least in terms of media coverage and scientific analysis. Because it is a “novel” (new or unique) virus, this particular version of the coronavirus has confounded even the most brilliant of medical and epidemiological minds. Decision-makers, whether in government or the private sector, need as much information as possible before taking action.

That is why the government has appointed a committee of experts the Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee to offer its expertise and knowledge. Yet, it is becoming apparent that government is, for some reason, choosing to ignore some of that highly valuable advice.

Professor Glenda Gray, chair of the Medical Research Council and an internationally recognised scientist, was the first to raise the alarm about advice being disregarded.

In return, she was attacked by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and health department director-general Anban Pillay.

He called Gray’s concerns that scientists had been ignored in the setting of lockdown regulations “lies”.

On Saturday, a group of scientists, academics and policy experts condemned the threat against Gray “for expressing her opinion in public” which, they said, “is totally out of step with the public pronouncements made by the president, welcoming criticism”.

“We uphold the right to academic freedom of speech and call on the South African government to engage openly with alternate views, and for all of us to urgently work towards constructive solutions regarding policy in the interests of the country,” the group said.

It is worrying that government is ignoring and vilifying scientists whose opinions it does not like.

That will only lead to more suffering…

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.