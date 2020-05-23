 
 
Editorials 23.5.2020 08:05 am

Cele dodges the tobacco, booze ban hot potato

Cele dodges the tobacco, booze ban hot potato

South African Minister of Police, Bheki Cele briefs media about lockdown regulations. Picture GCIS

It is clear the lockdown regulations have made criminals of otherwise law-abiding South African citizens, but have made the tobacco and booze mafia immeasurably wealthier.

The way Police Minister Bheki Cele passes the buck and runs interference for his colleagues, he could have had a career as a Springbok rugby backline player. He was at it again on Friday, deftly dodging difficult questions about whether the ban on cigarette and alcohol sales will be extended to the end of the lockdown period, in level 1. That has been discussed, Cele confirmed, by the National Coronavirus Command Council… but he said it was not his place to make any announcements in that regard. Fair enough. However, he actively tried to block questions about whether the bans...
