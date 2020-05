If there is one symbol of the culture of conspicuous consumption – which has led to prosperity for some, but has negatively affected parts of society and the planet itself – then it must be the suburban shopping mall. The phenomenon began in post-World War II America, as cities sprawled and car ownership boomed. Inner city business districts were depopulated of their shops and smaller suburban shopping centres were closed as the mall giants took away retailers. The same thing happened in South Africa which, in many aspects, has a similar suburban dynamic to the United States. So, we think...

If there is one symbol of the culture of conspicuous consumption – which has led to prosperity for some, but has negatively affected parts of society and the planet itself – then it must be the suburban shopping mall.

The phenomenon began in post-World War II America, as cities sprawled and car ownership boomed. Inner city business districts were depopulated of their shops and smaller suburban shopping centres were closed as the mall giants took away retailers.

The same thing happened in South Africa which, in many aspects, has a similar suburban dynamic to the United States.

So, we think it is interesting that the number of “zombie” shopping malls across the US is on the increase. Many of these were already declining through loss of tenants, but the process has been accelerated because of the coronavirus crisis.

The economic catastrophe brought about by government regulations aimed at slowing down the spread of the virus, has meant many mall shops have either gone bankrupt or are unable to afford the rent … and malls are largely empty.

Perhaps, in the way nature has healed because of the absence of humans during lockdown, so too, the economic world might return to the old ways … of small shops and personal service.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.