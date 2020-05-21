 
 
Editorials 21.5.2020 08:20 am

Tread carefully in dealings with Beijing, SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa, second right, and President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, with their respective wives, Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan, left, and First Lady Tshepo Motsepe, right, meet at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, 24 July 2018. Picture: Kopano Tlape, GCIS

While Beijing is working tirelessly on its international image – and in Africa is buying into media operations to help polish that image – it remains an autocratic regime.

At the recent World Health Organisation (WHO) international gathering, China was at pains to emphasise its allegedly open and transparent attitude on the coronavirus. This happened even as a number of countries called for a full probe into where the virus originated, how it spread and whether China’s disclosures could have been made earlier and thereby saved thousands of lives. Our government surprised a few people – given its friendship with Beijing – with its criticism of alleged racist treatment of black Africans living in China amid virus-inspired xenophobia there. While Beijing is working tirelessly on its international image –...
