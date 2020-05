Eskom’s deliberate concealment from the public and the regulatory authorities of its under-reporting particulate emissions at one of its coal-fired plants on the Highveld may seem minor compared the unfolding national tragedy of coronavirus. However, air pollution was noted as one of the major areas for concern in northern Italy, where the Covid-19 disease left thousands dead. Eskom’s pollution, especially in the Mpumalanga area where most coal power stations are situated, has been well documented over decades. Scores of people die every year from respiratory conditions associated with the bad air. Attempts have been made to monitor and control outputs...

Eskom’s deliberate concealment from the public and the regulatory authorities of its under-reporting particulate emissions at one of its coal-fired plants on the Highveld may seem minor compared the unfolding national tragedy of coronavirus.

However, air pollution was noted as one of the major areas for concern in northern Italy, where the Covid-19 disease left thousands dead.

Eskom’s pollution, especially in the Mpumalanga area where most coal power stations are situated, has been well documented over decades. Scores of people die every year from respiratory conditions associated with the bad air.

Attempts have been made to monitor and control outputs of particulates and contravening levels could leave the responsible people open to criminal prosecution.

Yet, according to electricity expert Chris Yelland, Eskom’s power station at Kendal, outside eMahlahleni (Witbank), was egregiously exceeding limits for all of last November, claiming, fictitiously, that this was because an emergency incident.

And although Environmental Minister Barbara Creecy was informed of Eskom’s lack of compliance, instead of acting or holding anyone accountable, she gave the power utility a six-month extension to meet the emission limits.

Even though Eskom is in dire straits, it should not be allowed to cripple the health of South Africans.

