Editorials 20.5.2020 08:00 am

Fight over NGO’s sandwiches smacks of govt bullying

Picture for illustration. Children can be seen qeueing in the Munsieville township for meals cooked daily by the Sonders family, 7 May 2020, Krugersdorp. Ingredients and food parcels are sponsored by African Lighthouse and is then prepared and handed out to the Munsieville community. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Ministers and civil servants seem arrogantly drunk with power on the realisation that they can now legally bully ordinary citizens.

It is distressing that a Krugersdorp NGO is being forced to daily turn away hungry people, after being ordered to stop handing out peanut-butter sandwiches and fruit because it contravenes the lockdown regulations. The absurdly nit-picking and non-humane restrictions on simple human charity have nothing, though, on the attitudes of government mandarins. The spokesperson for the department of social development, Thabiso Hlongwane, said thousands of NGOs have had to adhere to the same regulations, which prevent the handing out of “prepared” meals. He dismissed threatened legal action by the Cradle of Hope by saying: “No one can win a court...
