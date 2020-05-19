 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 19.5.2020 08:10 am

Vaccines have to be affordable to all

PREMIUM!
Vaccines have to be affordable to all

Vaccine. © Remains/istock.com

Making money should never be placed above the lives of human beings.

There is Big Money in Big Pharmaceuticals. Even those who lobby for the global multi-billion dollar industry don’t deny that. And, pandemic or no pandemic, there is going to be a lot of money made out of Covid-19- related medicine, supplies and, if one were produced, a vaccine. One of the ways the giant medicine makers protect and prolong their revenue streams is by taking out patents on their formulae. But in this country, claim activists, that patent protection could spark a second coronavirus crisis as it would limit access to treatments and vaccines because it would price them out...
Related Stories
Presymptomatic virus patients can contaminate environments – study 19.5.2020
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’ 19.5.2020
Think twice about spreading just any old news 19.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.