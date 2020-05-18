ANC, it’s time to back down on the lockdown
PREMIUM!
A cyclist rides over the Emmarentia Dam wall on day 39 of the national lockdown as a result of COVID-19 coronavirus disease in Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 May 2020. Stage 5 lockdown ended 30 April 2020 as stage 4 was implemented with the slight easing of the lockdown allowing people to exercise between 6 to 9am within five kilometres of their house. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
There are those in the government who would be willing to hold on to the lockdown if for no other reason than being seen to bow to DA pressure and to follow the opposition party’s suggestions.