ANC, it’s time to back down on the lockdown

ANC, it's time to back down on the lockdown

A cyclist rides over the Emmarentia Dam wall on day 39 of the national lockdown as a result of COVID-19 coronavirus disease in Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 May 2020. Stage 5 lockdown ended 30 April 2020 as stage 4 was implemented with the slight easing of the lockdown allowing people to exercise between 6 to 9am within five kilometres of their house. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

There are those in the government who would be willing to hold on to the lockdown if for no other reason than being seen to bow to DA pressure and to follow the opposition party’s suggestions.

Much of the country appears to be going “stir crazy” as we move into the eighth week of the coronavirus lockdown. Stir crazy, to give its dictionary definition, means “psychologically disturbed, especially as a result of being confined or imprisoned”. Even though South Africans have been given back some freedoms under Level 4 of the lockdown and have the tantalising glimpse of more after President Cyril Ramaphosa promised a move to Level 3 by the end of the month, the strains are beginning to show. Now, it appears, they are surfacing right within the heart of the government’s Ministerial Advisory...
