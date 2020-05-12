 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 12.5.2020 08:20 am

The property market’s foundations are crumbling

PREMIUM!
The property market’s foundations are crumbling

Job losses are likely to reverberate through the housing market in coming months. AFP/File/Frederic J. BROWN

Government must give serious consideration to emergency aid for people who rent and those who pay bonds.

The property market is getting battered by the coronavirus and its impact on the economy. But why should that matter, given the financial collapse all around us? The reality is that property is the foundation on which a strong middle class is built. Houses – or more correctly, homes for young stable families – are vital for the sort of economic stability which this country needs to get going again in the wake of the Covid-19 destruction. The outlook, though, is ominous. Property sector experts are predicting that as many as one-third of all property renters are going to go...
Related Stories
Nearly 100 inmates in East London test positive for Covid-19 12.5.2020
Tourism industry hits rock bottom due to virus fallout 12.5.2020
Turnaround time for virus tests must be sped up – experts 12.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.